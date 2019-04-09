Porn blackmail hacker sentenced to six year in the slammer

Zain Qaiser's cybercrime might have paid off in the end

A HACKER HAS BEEN JAILED for six years and five months for blackmailing users of porn sites.

Zain Qaiser, 24 from London's Barking, worked as part of an international Russian-speaking organised crime group, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA), and used malware to infect the PCs of pornography viewers with strains of sophisticated malware.

Known online as 'K!NG', Qaiser's blackmail and malware spree saw him buy up loads of advertising traffic from porn sites on behalf of the crime group. He then used fraudulent identities and bogus companies to pose as legitimate advertising agencies in what the NCA called "a process of social engineering" to secure advertising space.

Qaiser and the crime group posted adverts that came stuffed with malware ranging from the infamous Angler Exploit Kit, which seeks out vulnerabilities to exploit, and the browser-locking Reveton.

Naturally, when victims clicked on the ads they ended up getting infected, whereby their browser would be locked and a notification would pop up and show a message from a government agency stating that the victim had broken the law and would need to pay a fine.

Essentially holding victims to ransom, Qaiser collected the money through a complex process of virtual and cryptocurrency laundering.

"One of Qaiser's international accomplices in the US transferred ransom payments onto pre-loaded credit cards in fraudulent identities, withdrew that cash at locations throughout the US, converted it into crypto-currency, and transferred it to Qaiser," explained the NCA.

By spreading out such cybercrime across 20 countries, Qaiser managed to swallow up some £700,000, though the NCA said that amount could be higher as not all the money may have been accounted for.

While Qaiser made some porn lover's lives a misery, he enjoyed the life of Riley, spunking £68,000 in a London casino and £5,000 on a Rolex. Admittedly, if one lived in a dive like Barking, one would do one's best to find a way out of it, but Qaiser oddly remained at home with his family; maybe his parents cooked great dinners.

Not only was Qaiser being a pain in the posterior for lovers of internet-based grot, he was also bothering advertising agencies who grew wise to his scheme and wouldn't turn the other cheek - some did - by threatening to take down their sites.

"I'll first kill your server, then send child porn spam abuses," he told one company director; what a charming young man.

And those that still didn't play ball suffered attacks that resulted in the companies losing some £500,000.

Qaiser was thought to have started his criminal computer capers in September 2012 before he was finally reprimanded in custody in December 2018, having been first arrested in July 2014 and charged in February 2017, with the trial set for February 2018.

But it was then abandoned as Qaiser was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He was detained at Goodmayes Hospital in North London, where it was discovered that he'd hopped onto the hospital's WiFi and accessed the advertising websites used to carry out his malware campaign.

While he was on bail, he received £100,000 from his criminal associates who were moving funds through Gibraltar and Belize to an account accessible online in the UK.

He was arrested again in December for money laundering while on bail, and was reprimanded in custody, then finally brought to face charges in the Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court in April 2019.

Qaiser initially denied the crimes and, ironically, claimed he was hacked; yeah and the dog ate our homework and everyone's Kickstarter has merit.

But eventually he pleaded guilty to three counts of blackmail, three counts of fraud, four counts of committing an unauthorised act with the intent to bork the operation of a computer, and one count of possessing a criminal property.

As such, he now faces half a dozen years in the clink, where he might face his own, er, blackmail.

It could be argued that this is indicative that crime, cyber or physical, never prospers. What the case does indicate is the NCA and other UK authorities are taking cybercrime pretty seriously and aren't going to sit on the wayside while cyber crims line their pockets with virtual yet valuable cash. µ