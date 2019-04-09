Huawei's foldable Mate X will reportedly start shipping in June

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's foldable Mate X smartphone will allegedly start shipping in June, two months after the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

So says GizmoChina, which claims to have sighted a prematurely-posted Mate X listing on one of Huawei's official online stores that confirmed the handset's June release date. That's likely when the foldable will show up in China, so it remains unclear when it'll land in Blighty.

We also don't yet know how much the gadget will cost, but online rumours claim it'll fetch around €2,299 (around £1,985) when it eventually goes on sale. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will go on sale later this month priced at £1,799.

Still, Huawei's is arguably the more interesting of the two devices. Unlike Samsung's debut efforts, the Mate X's 8in "FullView" OLED display folds completely flat with no visible crease thanks to its so-called "Falcon Hinge". When folded, the device transforms into a dual display smartphone phone comprising 6.6in and 6.3in screens.

Inside the gadget's flexible chassis you'll find Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 SoC teamed with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage with the firm's homegrown Balong 5000 modem chip; this chip, which could make its way into Apple's 2020 iPhones, boasts a quad-antenna 5G array and promises 4.6Gbps per second download speeds.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Mate X touts a quad-lens camera array, a 4,500mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge support, a fingerprint scanner built into the power button and USB-C connectivity. µ