Opera Reborn 3 adds crypto-wallet and Web 3.0 support

OPERA SOFTWARE has announced Reborn 3, the latest version of its Opera browser, and it's a biggie.

New in this version is a crypto-wallet, actually built into the browser. That's because Opera Reborn 3 is the first mainstream browser to support "Web 3.0" - the web as powered by blockchain.

Alongside signature features such as the triumphant return of the built-in free VPN and ad-blocker, this makes Opera one of the feature-richest browsers in the marketplace.

"The Web has transformed our lives. We are now continuously online. But the more time we spend online, the more we need tools that help us control the security and privacy of our digital lives," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera, head of browsers.

"With this major upgrade, we are taking the first step into Web 3, the new Web, where users are in control. We believe every browser in 2019 should be Web 3-ready."

The crypto-wallet feature syncs up to Opera for Android (and soon Opera Touch for iOS) to create a two-factor protected store for all your cryptocurrency goings-on, without fretting about carrying a dedicated device, but with far more security than one device alone.

Web 3 or 3.0, often known as part of the 'Semantic Web', is a decentralised method of supplying web apps. Although some use the terms interchangeably, it's no more true than calling the World Wide Web 'the internet'.

The design has had a facelift, including a dark theme because of course it does, as well as a more ‘fluid' look that removes a lot of borders and dividing lines in favour of a more flowing design.

The VPN has also had a tweak or two to make it faster, whilst still protecting you from beasties as you browse.

To celebrate the release, Opera has made a short film. Which was nice. µ