Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2019 Update is now available for testing

MICROSOFT HAS made a major step towards releasing the next update to Windows 10.

The latest builds released to both Fast Ring and Slow Ring Insiders have merged into the Release Ring, meaning that this - Build 18362.30 - is more-or-less the real deal; the Windows-as-a-Service May 2019 Update in all its not that different glory.

The company has already confirmed that this is the way it will stay for at least a month, as the company does everything possible to avoid a repeat of the much documented (not to mention moaned about) problems with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Build 1809.

In a huge change to Microsoft dogma, the company will be offering a much more flexible approach to installation this time. There'll be nagging, of course, but on a much more controllable level, and if you choose, you can completely bypass the update and carry on getting security updates to your existing build.

Other changes include a new "light" theme, the Sandbox for development work, which is currently being used to hide a preview version of the new Edge-on-Chromium browser, and support for Kaomoji because ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

In a fairly quiet update, perhaps the feature most notable is the splitting off of Windows search from voice assistant Cortana - a further sign of Microsoft's growing impatience with its also-ran product, as it moves towards the seemingly inevitable switch to using Amazon's Alexa by default.

If you're not an Insider, you can sign up even now and be a part of things, though with the usual caveats - remember it's in testing for a reason, don't make it your daily driver just yet.

All you need to do is head to 'Check for Updates" and opt in the the Windows Insider Program, selecting ‘just fixes apps and drivers' - choose one of the other options and you'll probably end up using an early build of the Autumn 2019 build - and that definitely won't be stable yet. µ