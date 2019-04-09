Apple's 16in MacBook Pro won't be released this year after all

APPLE'S RUMOURED 16in MacBook Pro won't arrive this year after all, according to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research noted obtained by MacRumours, Kuo - who previously broke the rumour that Apple was working on a 16in MacBook for release in late 2019 - says that the "all-new" laptop will now be released in 2020 or 2021.

While the reason behind the revised launch date isn't revealed, such a delay is hardly surprising. Kuo is predicting a complete redesign for the supersized MacBook, but Apple last introduced an all-new design barely three years ago with its Touch Bar-equipped notebooks.

While this new design hasn't exactly been well received due to issues with the bork-prone keyboard and Intel CPU, it's unlikely Apple would refresh its design language until next year at the earliest.

Beyond its redesign, not much is known about the incoming 16in MacBook, though online murmurs claim it'll be one of the first laptops to ship with Intel's 9th or 10th-gen Core i series chipsets, which will likely be teamed with at least 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of SSD storage.

A delay to the 16in MacBook isn't all Kuo has revised in his latest note. He's also predicting that Apple's previously-mooted iPad Pro upgrades, originally tipped for release later this year, will be launching at the end of 2020.

He still expects Apple's a 31.6in 6K Apple Display, which will boast a to arrive this year; the 6K monitor will have "outstanding picture quality thanks to its adoption of a Mini LED-like backlight design", according to Kuo. µ