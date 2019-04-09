MSI leak reveals incoming Intel Core i7-9750H and laptop-grade GeForce GTX 1650

Intel and Nvidia can't seem to keep a lid on what they're doing next

IT LOOKS LIKE Nvidia could bring its yet unannounced GeForce GTX 1650 to the laptop world if leaked MSI marketing materials in China are anything to go by.

The materials were leaked by Twitter user @momomo_us and spotted by HotHardware, which noted it detailed a laptop that's set to come with an also not-yet-revealed Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

The CPU would seem like a logical replacement to the Core i7-8750H, a capable six-core laptop-grade chip.

The leak also shows what looks like a decent hike in performance over its predecessor; the materials were in Chinese and sadly team INQUIRER wasted our education learning Welsh so we can only take a stab at what the materials are saying.

It also looks like the Core i7-9750H will smoke the Core i7-7700HQ, a rather gutsy CPU itself. So the new processor looks poised to give what we suspect will be gaming and professional-grade laptops a good dollop of power in a reasonable thermal design power envelope.

As for the Nvidia GPU, it looks set to sport 4GB of video memory and will come clocked at 1,395MHz. Leaked benchmarks show it has a decent 40 or so per cent performance hike over the mobile GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

The latter was capable of handling 1080p gaming with a decent amount of aplomb, so its successor looks like an even more capable mobile graphics card. It could end up offering performance that's on par with a GeForce GTX 1060, which if it could be fitted into a reasonably thin and light gaming laptop, could be an attractive product for people who want a machine with decent gaming chops that can be easily lugged around.

From what we can gather form images of game characters with numbers underneath them, the GTX 1650 will be able to deliver 60 frames per second in Assassin's Creed 4 and 75fps in GTA V.

Of course, we need to take this leak with a wee pinch of salt, but an MSI laptop with such an Intel and Nvidia chip combo is very much in the realms of imagination. µ