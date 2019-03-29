Amazon Prime members now get Switch Online free for a whole year

IF YOU HAVE AMAZON PRIME and a Nintendo Switch, then you're in for a bit of a treat today. Prime members can claim a whole year of Switch Online free of charge, saving you £19.99 that you can now go and fritter away on Amazon.

(If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up here, but you probably don't want to do it just for this. Membership costs £79 per year, and as you'll likely have noticed: 79 is a bigger number than 19.99.)

Technically, it's not Amazon giving away the Switch Online membership, it's Twitch. But given Amazon bought the service for people who unaccountably find watching other people play games more interesting than playing games, that's the same thing. It's included as part of your Prime membership, whether you want it or not.

Redeeming your code is a surprisingly convoluted process, but having just done it ourselves - and subsequently lost ten minutes "testing" Mario 3 on the Switch arcade - we can hold your hand through the process. First up, you need to connect your Amazon account to Twitch. That's done via this page.

Once that's done, you can head to this page where you'll find you can claim your Nintendo Online pass. You have to do this in two steps, with the first three months claimable today, and the remaining nine available in 60 days' time - presumably to stop people signing up to a free Prime trial and then quitting as soon as they get the goods.

There's one final hurdle in this tedious obstacle course, and that's to link your Nintendo Switch account to Twitch. Once there, you will need to provide payment information, but this is for auto renewal rather than a sign that you're going to get charged after all. You can cancel this after initially signing up.

And that's it: you're done and can start enjoying the benefits of Switch Online membership. The online play used to be free, but there are a couple of nice extras including cloud backup of saved games and the NES arcade, which is packed with 35 classics that you can play solo or with friends.

Which is exactly what we're going to do now this is written. Bye. µ