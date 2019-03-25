You can now pre-order the 18,000mAh Energizer phone… but nobody wants to

IF YOU FOUND yourself reading our write-up of the Energizer P18K and thinking "yes, having a 18,000mAh battery is definitely worth enduring back pain for the rest of my life," then good news: it's available to pre-order.

The bad news is that it's only available to pre-order on Indiegogo, something that Avenir Telecom mysteriously kept quiet when demoing the handset to us. The worst news of all (for them) is that Indiegogo's transparency means we can see exactly how many people have pre-ordered and, well, let's just say it makes the Nokia N-Gage look like a high watermark of public enthusiasm.

In total three (yes, that's ‘3') people have put their money where their slightly-agog mouths are and backed the product. That means that at the time of writing, the Energizer P18K has raised $2,725 of its $1.2 million target. To save you the time figuring out the maths, and to put a nice bow on Avenir's embarrassment, Indiegogo highlights that this represents 0% of the way. Still, they say the hardest journey begins with a single step, and this looks pretty damned close to the hardest journey.

To be entirely fair to Avenir Telecom, one of the three backers had opted for the three pack, meaning that if things remain the same they will own over half the world's supply. Perhaps that's the mystery buyer's master plan.

In the intro to the piece, Avenir Telecom boasts about the sheer volume of press coverage and the seven million YouTube hits the P18K generated after MWC. This is as stark a warning as you can get that incredulous curiosity is not the same as a commitment to a pre-order.

Still, if you fancy a piece of that 18,000mAh battery, then now's your chance. It retails for $599 (~£455), though you can get it for the "early-bird" price of $549 (~£417). Don't all flock at once. µ