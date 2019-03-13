Alleged AMD Navi benchmarks suggest GPUs are being properly tested

This isn't a Navi card but we expect to see one at some point this year

AMD HAS KEPT pretty tight-lipped around what it's doing with its next-generation Navi GPU architecture, but leaked benchmarks suggest it's being tested.

Benchmarks for a mysterious discreet GPU labelled as "AMD 66AF:F1" popped up on GFXBench, with notes that it's Windows and DirectX compatible.

There are not a lot of other details, but from the snippet available, one could extrapolate that the GPU in question is based on new architecture from AMD.

This is made more noticeable by the fact that the mysterious GPU appeared alongside a comparison with AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

The benchmarks showed performance that was roughly on par with the Vega 56, which is a decent mid-range graphics card that's been overshadowed by Nvidia's current crop of GeForce RTX cards.

It's worth noting the benchmarks show the Vega 56's performance in use with Apple's macOS and the Metal API, while the (probably) Navi card is using Windows and the DirectX API. As such, the comparisons aren't really like-for-like, but they do show that Navi graphics cards will have a decent amount of grunt.

In leaked benchmarks on CompuBench, the compute performance of the mysterious GPU suggested that it lags a little behind the Vega 56 and is more on par with the Radeon RX 580.

This would go some way to confirming rumours that Navi GPUs will be aimed more as mid-range graphics cards designed to take on the latest mid-tier cards from Nvidia, such as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

That being said, it's early days for what's supposed to be Navi, and driver optimisation and other tweaks could see the more performance extracted out of the Navi architecture to make it a real contender. µ