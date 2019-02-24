Nokia 9 PureView official with bonkers five camera setup

HMD GLOBAL has launched the Nokia 9 PureView, and if you've got trypophobia, you might want to look away now.

The long-rumoured flagship is the first to feature five - yes, five - cameras, which are arranged in a bonkers-looking array on the Nokia 9's backside.

Unlike the cameras you'll find on the Galaxy S10 et al, there are no wide, telephoto or ultra-wide sensors. Instead, the setup comprises of Zeiss lenses; three 12MP f/1.8 monochrome lenses and two 12MP f/1.8 RGB lenses accompanied a flash and a time-of-flight sensor that round off the spider eye-esque setup.

When taking an image, the Nokia 9 takes shots from all five of these cameras and combines them into one high-resolution photo. This, according to HMD, allows the device to collect 10x more light than traditional smartphone cameras and means it can capture a more detailed depth map - up to 1,200 layers of depth data, to be exact - which should make for "DSLR-quality" Bokeh images.

With its sights set firmly on pro photo-takers, the Nokia 9 PureView can also capture images uncompressed RAW "DNG" format, and HMD boasts that you'll edit them directly on the phone thanks to its partnership with Adobe Lightroom.

Elsewhere, the Nokia 9 PureView is your typical Android flagship; it features a 5.99in QHD+ pOLED display with Nokia PureDisplay technology and an embedded fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 3,320mAh battery that's joined by wireless charging support.

Naturally, as a Nokia flagship, the smartphone comes crafted from a block of series 6000 aluminium, which comes IP67 certified but lacks a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 9 PureView will fetch €599 when it goes on sale later this year, though Nokia has warned that it'll be made available in "limited quantities". Exact availability details have not yet been announced.

HMD also launched a bunch of entry-level handsets during its MWC press conference on Sunday; the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210. µ