Huawei kicks off the MWC party with three MateBook, er, laptops

BARCELONA: HUAWEI HAS ANNOUNCED three new models for its not-really-mobile-is-it MateBook range of laptops.

Whilst much of the attention is focused on Huawei's take on the foldable phone, the MateBook range is a significant one for the Chinese giant, with last year's Matebook X Pro receiving plaudits comparing it to the Macbook.

That machine gets a 2019 refresh that tweaks the formula, with an upgraded processor and graphics card, a 91 per cent screen and a new version of Huawei's PC Manager which enables one tap copy-paste and send between Huawei devices, using NFC and Wifi using the Huawei Share "One Hop" function which uses gestures and taps for instant transfer at up to 30MB/s. There's also a shared clipboard and instant screen recording.

The topline version now boasts an 8th Gen Intel i7 8565U flanked by an MX250 Nvidia GPU. Lower specced versions have an i5 processor and Intel graphics. The Thunderbolt port now runs at full speed, allowing eGPU and 4K connections, plus there's gigabit wifi.

Last year's webcam, which is recessed under one of the function keys until it's required, is back for the new model which is available in Silver and Grey (with stupid names, of course).

Also new, are two notebooks that go under the rather vague title of simply 'MateBook'. These machines are upper-midrange devices meant to slot in between the X Pro and the D/E ranges.

We'd already seen the US version of the Huawei MateBook 13 at CES this year, but the European version adds a touchscreen. There's also a 14in version.

These are slightly lower spec than the MateBook X, as you'd expect, but offer the same design language with a slightly reduced screen resolution, processor and GPU.

There's also a variation in the ports offered, though all have at least one USB-A and USB-C, they don't offer the recessed camera, costing screen space.

All models use the combined fingerprint/power button that we first saw in the original MateBook X Pro, which has a 'dedicated security chip' to prevent your credentials being shared with the main processor.

The MateBook 14 has the recessed camera, unlike the 13 and a dedicated HDMI port.

Pricing and availability details have not yet been announced, but we'll update this article when we hear more.

You certainly won't have to wait long for a hands-on, as we'll be doing that later today. μ