Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti brings Turing power to gamers on a budget

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has officially launched the long-rumoured GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

As expected, the graphics card is based on Nvidia's new Turing GPU architecture, though as its 'GTX' branding suggests, it lacks the ray-tracing support and Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) offered by Nvidia's more expensive RTX cards.

Still, as it's based on Turing rather than Nvidia's last-gen Pascal architecture, the GTX 1660 Ti promises a performance boost compared to the GTX 1060; Nvidia claims it'll deliver 1.5 times the performance of the GTX 1060 6GB card, with 1.4 times the power efficiency.

That's backed up by early leaked benchmarks; a screenshot of the Ashes of Singularity benchmark showed that, when running at the 'high 1080' setting, the GTX 1660 Ti card managed to kick out a score of 7,400, trumping the GeForce GTX 1060's score of 6,200.

Specs-wise, the GTX 1660 Ti comes with 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 12Gbps, 1,536 CUDA cores and 1.8GHz boost clock. Nvidia says it also has a power envelope of 120 watts, giving the card "the best performance per watt of any GPU in its class".

To back that up, Nvidia is promising that gamers will "experience 120 frames per second at 1080p in popular online games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends."

The GPU also supports concurrent floating point and integer operations, a unified cache architecture with 3x the L1 cache, and turbocharged performance using adaptive shading technology, according to Nvidia.

The GTX 1660 Ti is available worldwide from today, and Nvidia is promising that plenty" of GTX 1160 Ti boards will be available at from ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, PNY and other manufacturers. They'll start at $279, or £260 in the UK.

Nvidia will no doubt be hoping that the mid-range card will help to boost its GPU sales; the company had a tumultuous fourth quarter, which it blamed on lower-than-expected sales of its pricey Turing RTX 2070 and 2080 graphics cards. µ