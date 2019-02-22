Google Updates: Bye-bye Fit for web, no more forced arbitration and I/O ballot open

WITH MWC starting next week, Google will almost certainly be floating about, promoting their partner's products and doing some weird stunt to impress the punters. But that's not the be all and end all of the Alphabet soup, and so, as usual, we've picked some prize extras to take you through the weekend. The big Google stories of the week are available, as ever, here.

Chrome is first, with the news that PDF annotation and form filling are to be added to a future release. This is great news for anyone who has to complete non-disclosure agreements, or annotates invoices… wait… that's us!

Also worth noting is that offline access to your Drive files is coming to Chrome OS - it's currently in the beta channel. You're going to need a bigger hard drive.

Google's ongoing project to make its ecosystem mobile first has hit Google Fit, which will be killing off the desktop version of the app next month. You will, of course, still be able to access it on your mobile, via the app.

Remember last year when Google employees revolted over plans to work on military drone projects? Remember the sexual harassment accusations? Remember the walkouts? One of the biggest issues the Googlers faced was the practice of "forced arbitration", meaning that people were contractually obliged not to sue Google, or whistleblow on their colleagues.

Well, after months of campaigning, Google has finally accepted that it's time to knock the rather dodgy practice on the head. Given that Google had already lobbied the Trump White House to prevent being forced to accept lawsuits, the climbdown is a kick in the teeth for Google and a shot in the arm for workers.

Finally, this week, if you're feeling lucky, entries for the prize draw to attend Google I/O, taking place in Mountain View this May are now open. Good luck! μ