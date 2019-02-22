Microsoft might bring Xbox Games Pass to the Nintendo Switch

MICROSOFT IS REPORTEDLY planning to bring its Xbox Games Pass service to the Nintendo Switch.

Chatter about Microsoft cosying up to Nintendo is nothing new; earlier this month, a GDC teaser from Microsoft all-but-confirmed that it will soon allow developers to integrate Xbox Live features, such cross-platform achievements, social systems and multiplayer, into games made for the Switch.

"Get a first look at the SDK to enable game developers to connect players between iOS, Android, and Switch in addition to Xbox and any game in the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs.", the not-so-subtle teaser read.

Now, new rumour via Direct-Feed Games says Microsoft is planning to go even further and will release an Xbox Live app for Nintendo's best-selling console. This would allow Switch gamers to access the firm's now-not-so-secret Project xCloud and, presumably, play the games from the Halo, Gears of War and Forza franchises.

While the Switch's hardware is somewhat middling compared to Microsoft's Xbox console, xCloud's, er, cloud-based processing would allow the hybrid device to play games it wouldn't otherwise be able to handle.

In the video below, Direct-Feed claims: "Microsoft will further their ambitions of expanding their reach to consumers beyond the Xbox ecosystem, by introducing an Xbox app for the Nintendo Switch, that will allow use of Games Pass and support Project xCloud."

The same report claims that Microsoft could also go as far as to publish some of its "exclusive" titles on Switch in the future, starting with Ori and the Will of the Wisps. µ

A formal Project xCloud announcement is expected at GDC next month, so it's likely we'll hear something official on this soon; assuming the rumours are legit.