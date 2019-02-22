O2 has plans for 5G in four UK cities this year

O2 IS DOING a better job of the actual government in uniting the United Kingdom by announcing that the capitals of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will all get 5G this year.

That's London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast, geography fans.

The move will then spread out to more cities in 2020, as 5G phones become less a bragging exercise and more of a practical thing that people might actually use.

5G, unlike the entirely fictional 6G, is the next generation of mobile communications and will offer data speeds well beyond what 4G currently provides. Although a handful of handsets will support it this year, its real value is in technology like driverless cars, where being able to communicate between vehicles in split seconds is genuinely a matter of life and death.

Still, others are more optimistic about its wider worth, including - by a massive coincidence - Mark Evans, CEO of O2's parent company Telefonica UK.

"5G is a promise of so much more - for consumers, business, industry and public services," he said.

"O2 is working in partnership with British industry, encouraging businesses, big and small, to engage with the possibilities of 5G technology through both our testbed programme and launch deployment. O2's 5G network will arrive this year and we want the next generation of mobile services to launch with a bang. 5G will benefit customers from launch, with better speeds and improved customer experience."

O2 says that it'll also be creating new ‘5G innovation spaces' - or offices, we guess? - around the country in order to "help fuel future innovation that will boost the British economy post-Brexit."

That's reassuring. We may have limited food and no way to actually leave, but at least those YouTube videos will buffer in no time. µ