HTC unveils the Vive Focus Plus aimed at businesses

WITH THE WORLD going to hell everywhere you look, there's never been a better time to put on a stupid-looking hat and escape reality. Some people choose MAGA caps for that, but if you prefer virtual reality, HTC has you covered all over again.

The Vive Focus Plus is, as you may well have guessed, a follow up to the Vive Focus. Of course, you may not have guessed, given the Vive Focus was only released in China. The Plus, on the other hand, is coming to 25 markets including the UK, the US and Canada, so plenty of opportunities to get your face in one.

What makes it so Plus-like? Let's tackle the changes from small to big to build an unnecessary sense of suspense. First up, it has a more comfortable headrest which may sound like a small detail but is pretty damned important if you're looking to escape your responsibilities for an extended period.

Secondly, HTC promises slightly better visual quality (no more "god rays") even if the actual resolution remains the same 2,880x1,600.

Onto the good stuff: it comes bundled with two six-degrees-of-freedom controllers. That's an improvement on the original Vive Focus, which had to make do with three-degrees-of-freedom and should bring it more in line with its PC-tethered siblings.

There are pros and cons to the PC-free design. In the plus column is the fact that you don't need to spend an uncomfortable amount of money on a PC that can handle a VR before you even think about spending an uncomfortable amount of money on the headset. On top of that, the lack of wires gives you a whole lot more freedom, when you're not constantly watching your step for tangled wires.

On the flip side, a Snapdragon 835-powered headset can't really compete with a GeForce 9800 GTX-toting PC. Good thing that HTC has this aimed squarely at businesses, rather than gamers then.

We don't know the price yet (the original went for $599 - or around £460), but it will be on display at MWC, so we'll be sure to strap one on our heads when we're out there. µ