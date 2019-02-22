Opera Touch for iOS adds blocking for GDPR cookie dialogues

NORDO-CHINESE BROWSER MAKER Opera has announced the latest version of its web browser for iOS users.

The new edition of Opera Touch, which uses the standard iOS web engine with a bespoke interface, adds a feature that blocks those annoying dialogue boxes that pop up asking you if you mind the odd cookie.

New rules announced under the European Union's GDPR legislation have made cookie dialogues become a daily occurrence for web users, and it quite often becomes easier to accept the cookie, if only to stop having to refuse it each time you visit the site.

"We wanted our users to be able to focus on the content they are interested in, not on tapping through numerous prompts before they can even access a website. Now they have the option to switch cookie dialogues off," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Manager Opera Touch.

The dialogue blocker already works on 15,000 websites, in Opera's internal testing, and will continue to increase that number using a custom combination of CSS rules and Javascript heuristics.

Opera has consistently shown itself as having a distinct voice in the crowded browser market place, with features not native to other Chromium browsers, including ad-blocking, a built-in VPN and its "Flow" feature which syncs data and browsing history between devices with a fully encrypted mechanism.

It claims to have already added 24 new features since its initial launch on Android devices in April 2018, including private browsing, a dark mode and a choice of 11 default search engines out of the box.

Users who have updated to the latest version of Opera Touch will find a toggle switch to turn on the feature, in the settings menu.

Opera Touch is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, free of charge, while the desktop version is available for Windows, Linux and Mac. μ