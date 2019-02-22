Glorious Leader Donald Trump ushers in golden age of 6G internet for adoring American subjects

SUPREME LEADER Donald Trump has only gone and ruddy well made America Great Again. While the rest of the world is struggling to get to grips with 5G technology, the president has called on the United States push ahead with 6G technology.

Never mind that it doesn't exist: that's not the point. As Trump wrote in his tweet: "It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard."

To be entirely fair to Trump, his, uh, "creative" syntax makes it unclear whether he was referring to 5G (which does exist) or 6G (which definitely doesn't) but judge for yourself:

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019 ....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

To be clear, 5G is only just approaching usable and the vast majority of people buying 5G-capable phones in 2019 are set to be disappointed by a total lack of support.

Nobody knows what 6G would be: it doesn't exist, even in the most preliminary of theoretical states. Should it ever exist, it won't be until years after the Trump presidency is a distant memory - whether he's reelected in 2020 or not. It isn't the first time Trump has talked about something that doesn't exist as if it does, of course, and this tweet wouldn't make the Trump Twitter hall of fame.

But that's what makes it so hard to follow his thinking: he's so fast and loose with the truth that he could be speaking figuratively and using 6G as shorthand for "the next big thing", or he could equally really believe it exists. We just don't know, and don't expect it to become any clearer if somebody asks him directly if past form is anything to go by.

Most annoyingly though, if Trump is still alive when 6G is being seriously discussed, he can do his usual bragging thing and say "I was talking about 6G before anybody else, by the way" - and for once, he'd be 100% right. µ