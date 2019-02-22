Intel expects Apple to shift to ARM-based Mac chips in 2020

CHIPMAKER Intel is reportedly expecting Apple to transition to ARM-based Mac chips starting next year.

So says Axios, which reports that "developers and Intel officials" have told it that they expect Apple's first custom Mac chips to show up in 2020. This backs up a report from Bloomberg earlier this week, which also claimed Apple would ditch Intel in favour of ARM-based chips starting next year.

The move is said to be part of Apple's effort to Macs, iPhones, and iPads work closer together and run the same apps; Apple will reportedly enable developers to create a single app that runs across both iOS and macOS through its so-called 'Marzipan' project.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will let devs transition iPad apps to macOS starting this year, and in 2020 it plans to expand the SDK to allow iPhone apps to be ported in the same way.

"Apple engineers have found this challenging because iPhone screens are so much smaller than Mac computer displays," the report notes.

Come 2021, developers will be able to merge iPhone, iPad, and Mac applications into one app or what is known as a "single binary", allowing Apple's App Store to serve apps for all its devices from a single store.

A shift to a custom-based ARM chip, while bad news for Intel which currently credits five per cent of its revenue to Cupertino, also sees Apple more closely merging its hardware efforts; the firm makes its own A-series chips for the iPhone and the iPad, and more recently debuted its custom T2 processor in the iMac Pro.

It'll also mean Apple will no longer have to deal with issues such as Intel's ongoing processor shortages, which could see new MacBooks make it to market more quickly. µ