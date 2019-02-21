Twitter beta makes tweet responses easier to read for dumb people

TWITTER HAS CRANKED OUT a public beta of an updated replies feature to supposedly make replies to your nonsense tweets easier to read.

Twitter has matured from a platform where journalists used to gather to share news and snark to a site now chock full of right-wing nutters, climate change deniers, anti-vaccination twonks.

So it seems like the company has had to make it "easier to read, understand and join conversations" for knuckle-dragger types a bit vacant between the ears who can't grasp the current replies and mentions format.

To supposedly ease the passage of online conversation in an increasingly toxic social media platform, Twitter's beta for folks on the 'Twitter Prototype Program' presents indented responses to tweets, colour codes them and makes them more rounded; the latter presumably so stupid people don't cut themselves on the sharp virtual angles.

While we're being very glib here, as is our way, Twitter's beta does add in 'nested replies' that make it easier to track conversations that have a load of off-shoots, which does seem like a more handy feature than slapping replies with a few licks of virtual paint.

And that's about it - no it's not a slow news day, but we thought we'd give you something other than foldable phone news and a whole barrage of Samsung S10 hand-on musings.

If you want to try out the beta then you'll need to sign up to the testing programme and you'll need to use a take on the Twitter app called "Twttr" that's specifically designed for testing new features in a more controlled fashion so the main site doesn't get borked.

Want to help us build some new Twitter features?



We want it to be easier to read, understand, and join conversations — and we'd love to know what you think.



Sign up to be one of the first to try out our new prototype app, twttr. #LetsHaveAConvo — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 20 February 2019

