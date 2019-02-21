Samsung shows off Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds wearables

Samsung has a trio of wearables to go alongside its swanky new flagship phones

SAMSUNG HAS REVEALED A TRIO of wearable devices in the form of a smartwatch, fitness band and wireless headphones.

As well as making a song and dance about the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 line-up, Sammy briefly showed off the Galaxy Watch Active at its Unpacked event on Wednesday. In case the name isn't bleedingly obvious, its a smartwatch with a fitness focus.

Sporting a clean and minimal circular watchface, the Active is a fairly decent looking smartwatch that comes running a more refined and matured version of Samsung's Tizen OS, which provides a slicker user interface to show more stuff like fitness figures at a glance.

The Active makes use of a 1.1in 360 x 360 resolution display, which looks nice and colourful, and only comes in one size: 40mm. It does offer four colour choices - black, silver, pink, and blue - and has an array of strap colours.

Under the hood is an Exynos 9110 dual-core chip running at 1.15GHz, matched with 768MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage; hardly stunning specs but enough for a smartwatch.

While the watch is very much fitness-orientated, what with its heart rate, calorie burn, and other activity related tracking and features, Samsung did say it's a fully-fledged smartwatch, punctuating that point by saying it has... er... more than 60,000 watch faces to choose from. Oh, and it'll work with Android 5.0 devices and above and iPhones rocking iOS 9.0 or above.

While the Active's fitness credentials look on point, we'd need more time to play with it to see if it stands up as a stand-alone smartwatch as well. You can expect to get the Galaxy Active for $199.99 with pre-orders starting this week before it becomes available on 8 March.

One thing that's all about getting its sweat on is the Galaxy Fit. Looking pretty much like most other fitness bands around, the Galaxy Fit is a proper wearable for people who like to run about and do stuff at the gym.

With our beer guts and general reticence of overactive lifestyles, we won't bore you with the details, other than it has the type of specs you'd expect from a fitness band. It will go on sale some point in the second quarter of 2019, with no pricing revealed.

More interesting are the Galaxy Buds. These wireless in-ear headphones are in some ways Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods, only rocking a less polarising design.

For some dinky headphones, they come stuffed with tech, from offering a range of audio codec support and sound calibrated by audio wizards AKG, to active dual microphones, wireless charging, and support for virtual assistants notably Bixby.

There is a "Quick Ambient Sound" feature to allow wearers to instantly hear what's happening around them without digging the bugs out of their ears, and the level of ambient sound the headphones let in can be adjusted to suit the wearer.

And the Galaxy Buds will also work with other Android devices, not just Samsung's Galaxy handsets, which is a neat touch. The Galaxy Buds cost $129.99 and will go on sale 8 March. µ