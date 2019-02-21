Google starts pre-registration of its .dev top-level domain after four year wait

Dev seems excited about having his own domain

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED a newly opened generic top-level domain (gTLD) aimed at the software development community.

As part of the Chrome Dev Summit, currently taking place at its Mountain View headquarters, the company announced pre-registration for the .dev TLD, following its acquisition.

If you're thinking that .dev has a familiar ring to it, you'd be right. Until Google bought the rights to it in 2015, it was used as an internal code for developers working on projects on their office networks.

As part of the ICANN gTLD programme, .dev was offered out to tender and Google bought it, at which point, all the existing internal .dev sites started to go horribly wrong, causing a certain amount of resentment amongst its users.

Fast forward to now, and finally, Google is ready to offer it up for use again, describing it thusly: ".dev is a secure domain for developers and technology. From tools to platforms, programming languages to blogs, .dev is a home for all the interesting things that you build."

Major domain name resellers, including GoDaddy, have started an early-access phase of the rollout, with premium prices for those who want to get their beach towel on the lounger nice and early. Prices right now exceed an eye-watering $10,000pa.

On Friday, the price will drop to $3,500 and will keep dropping until the domains are put into use on the 28th February - $1150 from the 21st, $350 from the 22nd, $125 from the 25th.

After that, they'll cost $12, meaning, frankly, it'd be cheaper for most people to just change the name of their project if their preferred URL is gone.

All domains will require an HTTPS encryption, in accordance with Google's existing policies which actively penalise insecure websites in its own search results, and flashes up huge warning icons in Chrome.

All that said, Google can't stop you getting a .dev domain for whatever you like, though they'd probably prefer it was on-brand. μ