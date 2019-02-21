Apple's folding iPhone patent shows a, er, Motorola Razr lookalike

IT'S BEEN JUST HOURS since Samsung showed off the Galaxy Fold, and while we've long been expecting the likes of Huawei and Xiaomi to soon follow suit, it looks like Apple is also planning to join the flexible phone race.

A series of patents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO, brought to life by LetsGoDigital, suggest Cupertino plans to take an, er, unique approach for its own foldable device.

While Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which sports a 4.6in screen that transforms into a 7.3in 'Infinity Flex' display, is aimed at users who want a tablet-sized device they can carry in their pocket, Apple has, er, other ideas.

The patent filings show what looks like a completely bezel-less Plus-sized iPhone that can fold in half along the horizontal axis; much like what's expected from the upcoming Motorola Razr. It gets weirder, though, as the flexible iPhone will also bend backwards, enabling it to be used in a "tent mode" where, er, two users can view different things on different sides of the same phone.

In addition to Apple's bizarre bifold design, another patent features a three-fold iPhone; instead of a single central hinge, there are two spaced evenly to spilt the handset into three equal parts; similar to Xiaomi's recently-shown off concept.

Thankfully, Apple's foldable iPhone is unlikely to debut any time soon. The tech is still very much in its infancy, and Cupertino rarely adopts new tech for the sake of it. The firm is also notorious for patenting designs that never see the light of day, so here's hoping that's the case this time around.

Rather than a flexible device, Apple is this year expected to launch to launch successors the iPhone 11 lineup which will likely include largely-unchanged successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max, and a sequel to the iPhone XR. µ