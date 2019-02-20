Samsung Galaxy Fold official with Infinity Flex screen, 7nm chip and 5G support

SAMSUNG'S LONG-TEASED flexible smartphone is actually real, and it's officially dubbed the Galaxy Fold.

Shown off at the firm's Galaxy S10 launch event on Thursday, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is being touted as a "category-defining" device; it sports a compact 4.6in screen on either side when closed, which transforms into a 7.3in 'Infinity Flex' display when folded out into its so-called tablet mode.

Unlike the clunky Royole FlexPai, the device adopts a sophisticated "hidden" hinge system, giving the device, in Samsung's words, "a seamless, elegant look". It also claims the hinge will withstand "hundreds of thousands" of folds before it starts to show signs of borkage.

Its software has been designed for seamless operation, too. Samsung says it worked with both Google and the Android developer community to optimize apps for the unique flexible screen. It's also developed a feature called 'app continuity' which means apps will continue to work without stuttering when users switch between standard and tablet modes, and the Fold will be the first Android device to support three-app multitasking.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold packs an as-yet-unspecified 7nm processor, paired with a sizable 12GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage. Each side of the device will house its own battery, which Samsung boasts will combine to create a single power source.

Elsewhere, you'll find a frankly-ridiculous six camera setup (three on the rear, two in the middle and one on the front), AKG-tuned audio and support for both 4G and 5G networks.

The Galaxy Fold will be available to buy - if you can believe it - from 26 April, with shipping to begin on 3 May. It'll be priced at an eye-watering $1,980/€2000. It'll be available in cosmos black, space silver, astro blue and martian silver colour options, and you'll, er, also be able to customise the colour of the hinge.

There's no word yet if it's coming to Blighty but we'll update this article as we hear more. µ