Valve is killing off Steam's video section because nobody really used it

PC GAMING PLATFORM Valve has called time on the video section of its Steam store, likely because little sites like Twitch and YouTube offer better video viewing opportunities.

While Steam is chock full of features going well beyond being a simple online store and gaming client - there's mod support, tools, communities and all manner of other stuff - its video section was perhaps a step too far.

It was designed as a place where users could go and watch stuff from Valve's own documentaries to full-fat Hollywood blockbusters. While Valve hasn't explicitly said it, it would appear that a lack of people buying videos through Steam is the reason the company is shuttering the video section.

"For the past few years, we have worked on expanding Steam beyond games and software by building a video platform that supports paid and free video content. In reviewing what Steam users actually watch, it became clear we should focus our effort on offering content that is either directly related to gaming or, is accessory content for games or software sold on Steam," Valve said.

"As part of this refocus, we have retired the Video section of the Steam Store menu with an expectation that video content is discovered via the associated game or software store page, or through search, user tags, recommendations, etc.

"Over the coming weeks a number of non-gaming videos will be retired and will no longer be available for purchase. Previously purchased content will remain available to owners."

Videos relating to games will still be available through Steam, but they will be associated with related games rather than sitting in a dedicated section.

To be quite honest, we were barely aware Steam served up video - sure it offers things like video production tools and all manner of utilities, but we rarely came across any major videos.

And that's hardly surprising given Steam is mostly a destination for PC gaming rather than video watching, as there are plenty of other sites that are better optimised for that. Even gaming related videos are best served by the likes of YouTube and Twitch rather than Steam.

The whole thing is hardly a big deal, but it does show that even mighty gaming giants like Valve can still put the odd step wrong. µ