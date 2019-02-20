Apple might mash iOS and macOS apps together for Mac, iPhone and iPad cross-computability

APPLE COULD BE SQUASHING iOS and macOS apps together come 2020 to allow for some semi-cross platform fun between Macs, iPhones and iPads.

That's according to people with knowledge of Cupertino's plans, who blabbed the details to Bloomberg.

They claim that within two to three years, developers will be able to merge apps for iPhones, iPads and Mac machines into one app, known as a "single binary". This could, in theory, allow for Apple's App Store to serve apps for all its devices from a single store rather than having a different version of the App Store for different devices.

This would be an interesting step given Tim Cook has previously said Apple wants to keep iOS and macOS apps separate as its customers don't want them mixed together in a fashion akin to Android apps working on Chrome OS.

That's not to say that macOS apps will suddenly be thrown at iPads, but it would make say the creation of a video app for both Macs and iPhones an easier process for third-party developers.

Apple hasn't commented on the report - surprise, surprise - but we wouldn't be surprised if there's certainly some meat to the rumours.

Both expanding an app ecosystem and streamlining it at the same time make sense, as it would allow Apple to be more effective at how it serves its third-party developers.

And given the new iPad Pro is trying to be a laptop replacement, having easy access to macOS apps could really help it achieve that vision; at the moment it falls a tad short.

Furthermore, having apps that all work on the same binary would mean macOS apps could run on Apple's own A-series SoCs. With Cupertino supposedly looking at making its own chips for MacBooks, having the single binary approach would certainly make it easier to have compatible macOS apps up and running on chips previously consigned to iPhone and iPad use.

Of course, this is all speculations, so, for the time being, we'll have to consign this to the 'wait and see' pile. µ