NHSX launches with aim to cut the rot in the digital healthcare system

Yeah, we just spent millions on computers, but you use a pen, mate, it's fine

THE UK Department of Health is getting a digital makeover, courtesy of health minister Matt "check my app" Hancock.

The new tech strategy is called 'NHSX' (presumably iNHS was taken) and is designed to "bring the benefits of modern technology to every patient and clinician".

We've covered the often archaic practices of Britain's jewel in the crown before, as well as the expensive and aborted attempts to try and bring it all together.

The announcement shows a more joined-up approach is on the way, going further than any before: "NHSX will aim to create the most advanced health and care service in the world to diagnose diseases earlier, free up staff time and empower patients to take greater control of their own healthcare."

NHSX will be responsibility for policy and best practice, data sharing, transparency, standards, inter-compatibility (hooray - no more 200 odd databases), improving clinical care through tech, supporting new tech and developing more of it, a single NHS app, an open source policy, security (surely this should have been number one?) and efficiency.

Particularly of note is a proper policy on artificial intelligence (AI), which was criticised in pilot schemes run with Google DeepMind.

Speaking about the creation of the NHSX unit, App Hancock said: "Because I care about patients getting the best treatment, I care about the NHS getting the best technology. But everyone knows how hard it's been to get the NHS to adopt the best in digital. We've set out a clear tech vision for the NHS, which underpins our NHS Long Term Plan.

"Now we're bringing together the tech leadership into NHSX, which will be responsible for harnessing the true potential of technology to transform care, save lives, free up clinicians' time and empower patients to take greater control of their own health."

MattHancock.com has released his vision for technology in the sector, as well as a long term plan for the NHS as downloadable content. We think he misses his old job. μ