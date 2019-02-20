Google set to show off game streaming service at GDC 2019

Google will likely show off more Project Stream stuff at GDC

GOOGLE COULD BE SET to reveal its long-hyped game streaming service at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March.

According to reports, Google is summoning press to a keynote at GDC - our invite is clearly missing in the post - where it's teasing that "all will be revealed".

OK, so that's about as insightful as getting directions in London from a tourist while being punched in the head.

But, Google isn't a regular fixture at GDC and given the last gaming thing it harped on about was Project Stream, we can postulate that it will be discussing game streaming and its next steps in that area.

We suspect there will also be a nod towards Android and Google's support for the developers that crank out masses of gaming apps for its mobile operating system.

But game streaming will likely be the main thing. Project Stream, codenamed 'Yeti', made its semi-debut by showing how Assassin's Creed Odyssey could be played in a Chrome browser on a crap laptop all thanks to *dramatic voice* the power of the cloud and them there internets.

Given Google is pretty good at this online content and streaming stuff, a move into game streaming makes sense, especially if it can make the holy grail of 'the Netflix of gaming'.

We suspect that Google will champion Android game streaming on other devices, while also spouting about working with game developers to bring triple-A game streaming through Chrome.

Google will almost certainly not be alone in touting game streaming, if indeed our predictions prove correct, as Microsoft has Project XCloud, Redmond's own game streaming service that aims to pump Xbox One games to all manner of devices.

And we suspect Nvidia will pop up to extol the virtues of GeForce Now and the steps it has been taking to evolve its game streaming service that's currently in beta.

So yeah, if you haven't figured it out yet, game streaming is set to be a big-ish thing in 2019. µ