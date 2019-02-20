Samsung's first 5G smartphone is a supersized S10 with quad cameras

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED its first 5G smartphone, the, er, imaginatively-named Galaxy S10 5G.

Thankfully, the device's specs are more impressive than its branding; you'll find a 6.7in QHD Dynamic AMOLED display, a quad camera setup complete with a 3D depth-sensing lens and, of course, support for 5G.

Unlike the majority of 5G smartphones expected to debut at MWC next week, it looks like the Galaxy S10 5G will dodge Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 model in favour of Sammy's homegrown parts; the firm has yet to specify, but a reference to the handset's "8nm octa-core chip" suggests it'll pair Samsung's Exynos 9820 chip with Samsung's own Exynos Modem 5100.

Samsung does tell us that the device will offer support for both Cat 20 LTE speeds (2Gbps) and 5G connectivity; theoretically, Samsung's 5G modem can support speeds of up to 2Gbps for frequencies under 6GHz and up to 6Gbps for the mmWave spectrum.

Elsewhere, the supersized device packs 8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage and a hefty 4,500mAh battery. Like the rest of Samsung's S10 lineup, it also supports WirelessPowershare, which will let you juice compatible devices by resting them on the handset's backside.

The handset's quad-camera setup, trumping the triple-lens setup found on the S10 and S10+, puts a 3D depth sensing lens alongside the 16MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, which Samsung tells us will enable "augmented reality experiences".

You'll also find an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a 'punch-hole' cutout that houses the handset's dual selfie cam setup and Google's Android 9 Pie OS.

Samsung tells us that the Galaxy S10 5G will be available to buy in June, and said it's partnered with a number of operators to bring the device to Europe, including Deutsche Telekom, EE, Orange, Sunrise, Swisscom and Vodafone. Pricing details have not yet been announced. µ