Xiaomi Mi 9 official with triple cams and 20W wireless charging

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Xiaomi has officially shown off the Mi 9, its first smartphone to boast a triple-camera setup and 20W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 had made its debut just hours before Samsung shows off its much-hyped S10 lineup and boasts specs to rival the top of the line Galaxy S10+. Its standout feature is its camera setup, which comprises a 48MP main sensor with f/1.75 aperture and laser autofocus, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Naturally, these cameras come accompanied by a bunch of AI-fuelled software trickery, including distortion correction and a, er, mode for taking pictures of the moon.

Around the front of the Mi 9 sits a 6.39in FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with FHD+, which Xiaomi claims boasts a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its downsized waterdrop notch, similar to that seen on the OnePlus 6T.

Inside this cutout sits a 20MP front-facing camera, and, "in some regions", this will facilitate AI-powered face unlock. Where it doesn't, you'll be able to unlock the Mi 9 using the in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood of the device, you'll find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor backed up by 6GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage and a 3,300mAh battery. The Mi 9 is one of the first devices to support 20W wireless charging too, though it'll ship with a power adapter capable of, er, 27W wired charging.

UK availability for the Xiaomi Mi 9 hasn't been announced yet, but the firm has said it'll be available in China starting at 2,999 yuan (around £350) for the 6GB/64GB model, and 3,299 yan (£375 for the 8GB/128GB version. A "transparent" model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will also be made available for 3,999 yuan (£455). µ