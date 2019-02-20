Galaxy S10 lineup official with barely any surprises in store

Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup is probably just what you were expecting

KOREAN PHONE FLOGGER Samsung has officially announced its heavily-leaked Galaxy S10 lineup.

Though the lineup, which comprises the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and S10 5G, doesn't have many surprises in store, they offer a significant upgrade compared to last year's Galaxy S9 range.

The design remains similar, with Samsung sticking with its tried-and-tested glass chassis, though the firm has now achieved a "full-screen" design thanks to its Infinity-O display technology, which first debuted on the Galaxy A8.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ sport 6.1in and 6.4in QHD+ screens with HDR10+ support, respectively, while the "compact" S10e opts for a smaller 5.8in FHD+ display.

All three adopt the notch-dodging 'punch-hole' cutout, equipping the devices with an impressive 93.1 per cent screen to body ratio, and they all adopt Samsung's new 'Dynamic' AMOLED technology which the firm says offers "cinema-grade" colour, minimal blue light emission and improved outdoor visibility.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are also Sammy's first devices to feature a screen-embedded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy S10e offers a less-flashy side-mounted capacitive sensor.

Under the hood, all three devices pack Samsung's 8nm Exynos 9820 octa-core chip, backed up by 6GB RAM on the S10e and 8GB RAM on the S10 and S10+. Samsung is also offering an "ultimate performance edition" of its top of the line S10+, which boasts 12GB RAM, 1TB storage and a ceramic chassis.

The handsets offer 3,100mAh, 3,400mAh and 4,100mAh batteries, respectively, and the S10 range is the first from Samsung to support reverse wireless charging. Wireless PowerShare, as Sammy is marketing it, will enable the phones to charge compatible devices - including the firm's Galaxy Watch and newly-announced Galaxy Buds - when they're placed on its backside.

Samsung has been keen to talk up the S10's cameras, too; the S10 and S10+ both sport a triple lens setup, comprising 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide and a 12MP telephoto lenses, while the lesser-specced Galaxy S10e comes kitted with a dual camera setup that lacks the latter.

This upgraded hardware comes paired with some new software trickery, including a new 'Super-steady Video' and upgraded Intelligent Camera modes, which now helps the camera to recognise, er, cats and dogs.

Around the front, the Galaxy S10 and S10e sport a 10MP single-lens, while the S10+ squeezes a dual 12MP + 10MP setup into its elongated punch-hole cutout.

All three devices boast the same IP68 certification as last year's lineup and offer the added bonus of Gorilla Glass 6 protection around the front. They also all offer WiFi 6 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and - hooray - a dedicated Bixby key.

The Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e will be available to pre-order later today before they start shipping on 8 March. They'll be available in an array of new fingerprint-attracting colours on offer too, including prism green, prism white, prism black and prism blue. The S10e will also launch in an iPhone XR-a-like yellow model.

Samsung also on Wednesday announced the Galaxy S10 5G, and you can read more about that here. µ