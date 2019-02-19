AMD tipped to launch Ryzen 3 desktop CPUs, Navi GPUs in July

AMD WILL REPORTEDLY launch its 7nm Ryzen 3 desktop CPUs and Navi GPUs at an event on 7 July.

So says a report from RedGamingTech, which claims to have heard from a "reliable source" that Team Red will launch Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs, Navi GPUs and X570 motherboards at Computex on 7 July - the 7/7 date likely a nod to the fully 7nm lineup.

However, the source echoed recent rumours that Navi could be delayed until October, noting that AMD is "under pressure" from TSMC's manufacturing capabilities.

While we don't yet know much about Navi, other than the fact it'll be designed around 7nm from the start and will likely feature GDDR6 memory, AMD offered us a glimpse at its Ryzen 3000 processors at its CES unveiling of the Radeon 7.

Lisa Su's preview of the Zen 2-based chips, during which she promised a "mid-2019" launch, confirmed that the desktop CPUs will be based on 7nm, will work with existing 300 and 400-series motherboards and will be the world's first mainstream CPU to support PCIe 4.0 x16.

On stage, AMD benchmarked an "early version" of an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen Ryzen 3000 processor with Cinebench and it achieved a score of 2,023 - trumping both the Intel Core i9-9900K and AMD's own Ryzen 7 2700X CPU.

While Su didn't offer up any further details, rumours claim the firm's incoming Ryzen 3 lineup will be lead by the flagship Ryzen 9 3800 series. The Ryzen 9 3800X is expected to sport two Zen 2 dies with eight cores apiece to give a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. Clock speed goes from 3.9GHz to 4.7GHZ, though power consumption will likely be up as the chip has a TDP of 125W.

It looks set to be a busy year for AMD; the is also expected to launch its Epyc 2 'Rome' server chips June, followed by Threadripper 3000 'Castle Peak' CPUs in August. µ