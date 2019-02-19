System failure borks rail ticket machines across the UK

A 'SYSTEM FAILURE' is being blamed for widespread borkage affecting rail ticket machines across the UK.

The BBC reports that the issue, which is preventing commuters from collecting pre-paid tickets from machines across the country, is affecting Greater Anglia, Thameslink, Stansted Express, Southern, Southeastern and ScotRail passengers.

Some rail firms, including ScotRail, are advising customers that they could still travel if they showed proof of purchase.

"Due to a nationwide system failure, advanced tickets cannot be collected at this time, a notice on one of the borked machines reads. "Staff are being advised to permit you to travel by showing your collection e-mail/text message."

However, National Rail is urging passengers to collect their tickets from ticket offices before travelling. But judging by complaints that are surfacing on Twitter, it appears stations aren't quite prepared to deal with the issue:

Absolute joke at Northampton Station @LNRailway no ability to collect pre paid tickets, no signs and a massive queue to the ticket office! Shambles — Philip Giouras (@PhilipGiouras) February 19, 2019 @LNRailway ticket machines at Northampton aren't letting people collect pre paid tickets today. Staff are doing their best but the queues were shocking. Suggest you advise people to allow extra time to collect tickets. — Steve Miller (@serial_miller) February 19, 2019

It's unclear how many machines are affected, though the BBC reports that "every machine" at London's Liverpool Street has been wiped out by the glitch.

Virgin Trains said their ticket machines had not been affected

A spokesman from the Rail Delivery Group told the BBC: "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working with the relevant supplier to fix the problem as soon as possible.

"People affected should speak to their train company or visit the ticket office."

He confirmed the issue was affecting multiple operators but wouldn't affect all machines across the country. µ