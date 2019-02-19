Huawei says it will double down in the UK even if it's banned from 5G networks

HUAWEI FOUNDER Ren Zhengfei has come out fighting in his first Western interview since the arrest of his daughter, the company's chief financial officer.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Ren warned that there is "no way the US can crush us", repeating claims from his company that if the US continues to be a barrier, they'll simply concentrate on areas where they remain welcome and double down.

"The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced. Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit," he added.

The news comes a day after the National Cyber Security Centre, an offshoot of those fun guys at GCHQ, said that any risk posed by Huawei is manageable.

But Ren said that even if a decision on a ban from UK networks, expected in the coming months, goes against them, it wouldn't change their UK presence, where the consumer side of the business has seen a meteoric rise in recent years.

"(We) won't withdraw our investment because of this. We will continue to invest in the UK," he explained.

"We still trust in the UK, and we hope that the UK will trust us even more," he added, perhaps recognising the opportunity presented by Brexit.

"We will invest even more in the UK. Because if the US doesn't trust us, then we will shift our investment from the US to the UK on an even bigger scale."

The UK is already a major hub for the company, both on the consumer and enterprise side, and although BT has said that it plans to retroactively remove Huawei products from its networks, the other big players - Vodafone, EE (which has different rules to its BT parent) and Three are already working with Huawei on 5G, which could get totes awks if the ruling doesn't go their way. μ