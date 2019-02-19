Huawei's P30 and P30 Pro won't launch at MWC

HUAWEI HAS CONFIRMED that its P30 series won't debut at MWC next week, and will instead see a standalone unveiling the following month.

Just like last year, Huawei is skipping the Barcelona tech show to do its own thing, much like Samsung is doing with the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S10; a teaser posted to Twitter (below) on Tuesday confirms that the P30 series will instead launch in Paris on 26 March.

The tweet, which cryptically teases that "rules were made to be rewritten", also all-but-confirms that the cameras on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will offer souped-up zooming capabilities. The P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro both offer a 3x telephoto camera and 5x hybrid zoom, so it's likely the incoming flagship will take this to the next level, likely with an additional camera sensor.

According to rumours, the Huawei P30 will be upgraded from two to three rear cameras, while the Huawei P30 Pro will offer four.

The Huawei P30 promises to be another imaging powerhouse, according to someone who's seen one: triple rear camera, with a maximum resolution of 40MP and 5x lossless zoom, plus a 24MP selfie cam. And this isn't even the Pro variant. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 21, 2018

That's not all earlier rumours have already told us about the P30 lineup. Alleged images of the flagship, shared by MobileFun, show that the Pro and 30 Pro will adopt a OnePlus-style waterdrop notch, rather than a 'punch hole' cutout expected on Samsung's Galaxy S10 handsets.

The handsets are also expected to pack Huawei's latest 7nm Kirin 980 processor, at least 6GB RAM and Google's Android Pie OS. µ