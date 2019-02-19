Chrome will stop sites from spying on your incognito browsing

We'll be honest. We just found this stock image under a search for "incognito" and thought it perfectly captured the gravitas of the story.

GOOGLE IS BLOCKING a loophole that allows websites to know when you're using Chrome's incognito browser.

Why would a website care if you're using incognito mode? Well, copying the business model of crack dealers, some websites with paywalls like to give the first couple of hits free before jacking up the price. They do this by looking for cookies to indicate whether you've been there before and are thus familiar with their output, but incognito windows don't create cookies, so slip through the net as new traffic.

But some sites have found another way of telling that you're using incognito mode and are therefore trying to dodge the paywall: they try and create a file using the FileSystem API. If they can't, they know you're in Incognito mode and thus apply the same paywall blocks to you as to anybody else.

It's a clever way of guessing intent, but it won't work for long. Recent commits to the Chromium source code, spotted by 9to5Google, suggest Google is wise to the trick and will soon make your incognito browsing your little secret again. The FileSystem API is going to be created as a virtual file system in your computer's RAM so your visit looks like regular browser traffic. Once you leave the mode, the file system will be deleted with no record of your moves left on your computer.

This might be the first step before the FileSystem API is removed entirely. 9to5Google claims to have seen internal design documents suggesting the feature may not have long for this world, as it seems outing incognito users is its only regular use in the wild.

For what it's worth, we can see both sides to this. Getting around a paywall is a jerk move in a world where websites are struggling to make ends meet. If you don't value a site enough to pay for it, then there are plenty of free alternatives to use, but if you like it more than them then it's not unreasonable to ask you for a bit of cash. On the other hand, tracking people who have specifically opted out of tracking is extremely hard to defend, however you paint it.

Many people using incognito mode just don't want to leave a local browser history for some reason, INQ, uh, understands. But for those that want to stop websites recognising their state, you'll be able to enable it in "chrome://flags" in the "experimental features" section of Chrome 74 when it launches in a couple of months time. Once it's confirmed as working reliably, we imagine it'll switch to opt-out. µ