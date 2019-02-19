Huawei accused of using sneaky tactics to steal Apple trade secrets

FOR ALL ITS glowing phone reviews, Huawei is currently taking the kind of PR flak that makes recent Facebook stories look like positive puff pieces. Away from being on the US government's naughty list, however, more allegations are mounting that the world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer has been pilfering more than just market share.

Earlier this month, the FBI got involved in a sting to see if Huawei was reverse engineering others' products, and now more people have spoken to The Information alleging that this is all part of a pattern of unethical behaviour.

There are a number of damning sounding examples in the piece: the Huawei engineer who approached a known Apple supplier by saying "feel free to suggest a design you already have experience with" or the suppliers that refused to work with the company on a laptop when they recognised the hinge design from the 2016 MacBook Pro.

In another instance, a team of Huawei engineers reportedly met with another Apple supplier in an attempt to find out Apple's costings of the heart-rate sensor in the Apple Watch. The engineers refused to share schematics but assured the suppliers that their design was similar to the Apple Watch and promised big orders once they had pricing details.

One former Apple employee applied for a job at Huawei and duly got invited to meet, but found the interview was suspiciously interrogative about Apple's product roadmap and less interested in their CV. Their view? That Huawei was "more interested in trying to learn about Apple than they were in hiring me."

And finally, there's the report that Huawei and others had bribed factory workers to sketch Apple parts on the factory floor. The rationale here is sound: it's very hard to get bits out of an Apple factory thanks to tight security and metal detectors, but getting tired workers to draw is very much a hostage to fortune if INQ's experience of Pictionary is anything to go by.

While there's clearly no smoking gun here, it all paints a fairly damning picture of a company desperately playing catch up, rather than pushing its own innovations. No wonder Apple files a ridiculous amount of patents every year. µ