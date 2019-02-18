Huawei security concerns could be managed, says GCHQ

Huawei might not be done for yet

HUAWEI'S PERCIEVED THREATS to security could be managed, according to UK cybersecurity chiefs.

GCHQ offshoot the National Cyber Security Centre is already working on a government review of the policy, which will feed in this conclusion. The decision made over the coming months, after which, the telcos will start work on their 5G networks.

So far, only BT has made a definitive decision over Huawei, opting to block its equipment from 5G networks, but going further by removing it from its existing infrastructure.

It has also removed Huawei from its plans for a major upgrade to the UK emergency services network based on the new technology.

The US has banned federal funding for tech powered by Huawei, whilst several other countries, including Canada and New Zealand have either banned or are expected to ban Huawei infrastructure from new networks.

It should be pointed out that so far, GCHQ has found no evidence that Huawei has put backdoors or is otherwise in league with the Chinese state fuelling speculation that this has been largely caused by jingoism from the US.

The US argues, however, that even if the tech in benign at installation, it could still be injected with malicious functionality once in situ.

With a Poland-based Huawei executive already charged on espionage offences, and the company's Chief Financial Officer (and daughter of the boss) Meng Wanzhou in custody in the US, it is getting increasingly difficult for Huawei to plead innocence, whether it is or not.

The company has said it is open to supervision from the EU if it helps assure governments, and has openly invited concerned stakeholders to come and see for themselves what Huawei is and isn't doing.

Huawei has repeatedly denied any links to the Chinese Government apart from paying it their taxes. This won't be enough for many, however, and the final ruling may still go against Huawei.