LG won't release a foldable smartphone anytime soon

IF, FOR SOME REASON, you've been eagerly awaiting a foldable smartphone from LG, we have some bad news.

While Huawei and Samsung are gearing up to launch their first flexible devices, LG has confirmed that it has no immediate plans to launch its own 'foldable', and instead plans to hold off for now while it gauges consumer responses to folding smartphone technology.

Speaking to the Korea Times, Kwon Bong-seok, president of LG Electronics, said: "The market demand for smartphones is expected to be at around 1 million but LG's main issue in smartphone business is to regain its market position.

"Considering this situation, it is too early for LG to launch a foldable smartphone. In terms of technology, we are fully ready to respond depending on consumers' reactions (to foldable smartphones)."

Instead, LG is planning to launch its first 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The LG V50 ThinQ, which leaked over the weekend, is reportedly heading to Sprint's 5G network later this year, following an announcement on 24 February.

While the leak doesn't tell us much else about the device, a prematurely-published press released from LG tells us that its first 5G device will pack a Snapdragon 855 processor, a new vapour chamber cooling system and a 4,000mAh battery.

LG's G8 ThinQ flagship, which won't offer 5G support, is also expected to launch in Barcelona next week. As per an official teaser from the company, the handset's OLED screen will double-up as an OLED speaker; it'll sport "Crystal Sound OLED" (CSO) tech that utilizes the G8's display as a makeshift audio amplifier.

The G8 ThinQ, which LG has also confirmed will feature a 3D front-facing camera, is also expected to debut on 24 February. µ