Apple will reportedly launch a 16in MacBook Pro this year

APPLE IS SAID TO BE PLOTTING a major overhaul of its Mac lineup this year, with plans to introduce an "all-new" 16in MacBook Pro.

So says reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in a research note seen by MacRumours claims that the MacBook will feature a screen sized between 16 and 16.5in, which would make it the biggest Mac laptop since the 17in models were discontinued back in 2012.

Kuo also claims the supersized MacBook will also feature an "all-new design", despite the fact that Apple only launched the first redesigned Touch Bar models in late 2016.

While the report offers up no further details about the alleged 16in MacBook, it suggests Apple will also introduce a new 13in MacBook Pro with support for 32GB of RAM; at present, only the 15in model can be configured with that amount of memory.

Apple is also planning to get back into the display market, according to Kuo, with a 31.6in 6K display with a "Mini LED-like backlight design." Apple discontinued its last monitor, the Thunderbolt Display, back in 2016, and now recommends buyers pick up LG's 27in UltraFine 5K monitor.

Additionally, Kuo predicts that Apple will release a new Mac Pro with "easy to upgrade components" in 2019.

The report also offers up some details about Apple's next-gen iPads and iPhones. It says Apple will likely show off two new iPad Pro models this year, both with upgraded processors, alongside a new iPad Mini that'll also boast souped-up internals. According to recent rumours, this model will look almost identical to the iPad Mini 4.

Apple's iPhones won't be getting a huge upgrade either; Kuo says all three models will stick with the same screen sizes and will continue to use Lightning over USB-C. He does add, however, that the iPhone 11 lineup might be the first to offer reverse wireless charging, ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, alongside upgraded Face ID tech.

Finally, Kuo suggests that AirPods 2 are coming this year, complete with wireless charging support and upgraded Bluetooth this year, alongside Apple's long-awaited AirPower charging mat. µ