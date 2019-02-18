Razer will shutter its short-lived game store on 28 February

RAZER HAS ANNOUNCED that it's shutting down its short-lived Game Store on 28 February.

While Razer is better known for making RGB-slathered gaming peripherals and, more recently, gaming and ultraportable-grade laptop concepts and phones, it also decided to take a stab at making a game store last April.

The store operates differently from gaming stores and platforms such as Steam, EA's Origin, and more recently the Epic Store by providing people who buy games through it with keys for game clients like Steam and UbiSoft's Uplay.

But given the aforementioned gaming platforms tend to offer both stores and pretty comprehensive clients in one app, the Razer Game Store was entering an already busy market without offering anything particularity special.

That's unless you're part of the Razer Silver and Gold credits system, which offers rewards for people who splash out on Razer products and buy games through the company's store.

But with Steam and Origin, among others, offering games at often heavily discounted rates, one might have raised an eyebrow at why the Razer Game Store was ever a thing.

And those people who did raise an ocular appendage have now been proved right, as Razer has decided that "realignment plans" means it's time to say goodbye to the Razer Game Store a mere 10 months after it launched.

"It has been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you. We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible," Razer said.

"We will be investing in other ways to deliver great content and introduce game promotions through Razer Gold, our virtual credits system."

For anyone who's bought games through the Razer Game Store, they'll still be able to use those games by making use of Steam and Uplay keys which they were sent when they initially purchased the games.

But for the Razer Game Store as a whole, it's basically game over. Perhaps Razer should have dipped its toe into game streaming instead of a game store, given that's looking like it's going to take off properly before too long. µ