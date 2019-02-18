Brit crooks could soon be slapped with GPS monitoring tags

UK CRIMINALS could soon be slapped with GPS tags for improved 24/7 monitoring when they're out of prison or under house arrest, the BBC reports.

Come summer, the GPS tags will be rolled out across England and Wales at a cost of £9 a day. An estimated 4,000 crims will be potentially tagged in a year, though with a maximum of 1,000 tags in use at one time.

This is the idea of justice secretary David Gauke, who reckons the tags will better protect people from domestic abuse or stalking and will help ensure ex-offenders released out of the clink attend rehabilitation programmes and don't re-offend.

"GPS tagging will help to better protect victims and give them the reassurance that perpetrators will not be able to breach an exclusion zone without triggering an immediate alert," Gauke told the Beeb, noting that the tag could be used for a "broad range" of offences.

Tagging naughty folks with tracking tags isn't exactly a novel idea, but the current electronic tags attached to crims' ankles are limited to being linked to a fixed address. These tags only alert the authorities when the tagged person isn't at the location at a certain time or breaches a curfew.

But the use of GPS-based tags could extend the capabilities of criminal tagging, by creating specific no-go zones for people marked as stalkers and offering more detailed information on an offender's day-to-day activity.

The new GPS tags won't replace classic electronic tags, which have been around since 1999, but they'll broaden the options law enforcement has when it comes to monitoring criminals and ex-offenders.

The situation naturally raises questions about privacy, not that too many people are going to be shedding tears about some dodgy folks being tracked. But then one might argue that ex-offenders who've been released back into society might deserve to have the same rights to privacy enjoyed by other UK citizens.

The plans to introduce the GPS tags follows a 17-month pilot by eight rozzer forces in England. And the Ministry of Justice noted that the pilot showed the tags could not only make criminals more compliant with curfews and other restrictions but also "potentially save police investigation time".

In Britain, where the police are looking under-resourced, there's a good argument that infringing upon the privacy of criminals and ex-offenders might be a worthy trade-off to allow the British bobbies to better carry out policing duties.

After all, if crims can't do the time, then they shouldn't do the crime. µ