Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e official with 10.5in screen and Android Pie

SAMSUNG HAS UNVEILED the Galaxy Tab S5e (try saying that out loud) which takes aim squarely at the Surface Go and Apple iPad.

The Android tablet is being touted as Samsung's thinnest and lightest yet; it measures in at a positively-skinny 5.5mm and tips the scales at 400g. Despite its small footprint, the Tab S5E squeezes in a 10.5in Super AMOLED screen which boasts an 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio, an improvement on the Galaxy Tab S4's 79 per cent ratio.

Under the hood, you'll find an octa-core Snapdragon 670 processor, alongside with either 4GB or 64GB RAM, 64GB or 128HGB storage, and a 7,040mAh battery, which Samsung claims will deliver a respectable 14.5 hours of juice.

The Galaxy Tab S5E is also the first Samsung tablet to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and the first to ship with its idiot-tastic Bixby AI assistant. DeX, Samsung's desktop-style Android environment, is also included, which means you'll be able to use the tablet as a makeshift PC.

Elsewhere, the tablet features 8MP and 13MP cameras on its front and back, a USB-C connection, a baked-in fingerprint sensor and a microSD slot. Samsung is also offering a keyboard cover, though you'll have to pick this up seperately.

"The Tab S5e is a top-tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features, available at a new price point," swooned DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung's mobile biz.

"For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done—as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience—the Tab S5e delivers."

While UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, the Samsung Galaxy Tab SE will retailer for $400 (£312) in the US; this surprisingly-affordable price-tag is likely a nod that Samsung's incoming "e"-suffixed Galaxy S10 will also be wallet-friendly. µ