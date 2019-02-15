Twitter is mulling over allowing 'clarifications' instead of full-blown edits

TWITTER IS A MEDIUM that doesn't do nuance. That's the thing about limiting yourself to 280 characters: brevity can lead to some huge misunderstandings. That in itself isn't great, but is magnified when the platform's greatest strength is the retweet - the ability to repeat messages around the world in seconds.

Right now if you find an embarrassing old tweet being widely shared, you have two choices: delete it, or leave it while desperately trying to explain yourself. The former looks shifty, while the latter is unlikely to be seen by anyone. Suffice it to say the difference in retweets between the original message and its correction is normally vast.

For that reason, Twitter has been under some pressure to add an edit button, but that's not without its own problems either. You'd basically be able to edit someone else's feed where they've retweeted you, which is good for pranks, but not much else. It would actually make the issue of fake news worse, not better.

It's a problem that Twitter has clearly been giving some thought. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey gave some insights into the company's thinking at an event for Goldman Sachs in San Francisco, where he suggested the site might consider allowing clarifications: little notes that would follow the original tweet around to provide more context, a statement or a correction.

"How do we enable people to quickly go back or to any tweet, whether it be years back or today, and show that original tweet — kind of like a quote retweet, a retweet with comment — and to add some context and some color on what they might have tweeted or what they might have meant," Dorsey said.

"By doing so you might imagine that the original tweet then would not have the sort of engagement around it. Like you wouldn't be able to retweet the original tweet, for instance. You would just show the clarification, you would be able to retweet the clarification, so it always carries around with it that context.

"That's one approach. Not saying that we are going to launch that but those are the sorts of questions we are going to ask."

It's not a bad solution, in our view. News sites could easily publish corrections if inaccurate stories were doing the rounds, and people caught out through ‘gotcha' retweets would be able to explain themselves before the baying Twitter mob. It doesn't solve the problem of fixing typos, of course, but we've never really understood why Twitter doesn't just copy Slack and let you edit for a minute after you post.

In any case, we're looking forward to seeing some much-needed clarification on this vintage tweet.

Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband: https://t.co/fmhcfTunbm — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 4, 2015

To be fair, we'd have massive respect for him if he made the "this is fine" meme his clarification. µ