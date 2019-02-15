Opera Reborn 3 is now available for developer testing ahead of a March release

OPERA SOFTWARE has released the first developer edition of its forthcoming 'Opera Reborn' web browser, version 3, which the company says is designed to "redefine the modern browser, both in terms of look and functionality."

The Chino-Nordic software maker has released a preview of what it's describing as the first "Web-3 ready desktop browser".

Erm… huh?

Well, apparently although not in wide parlance yet, Web 3 or 3.0 is the web that talks back - bringing AI into the mix and all the hideous possibilities that presents.

There's a choice of light or dark theme, with the resdesign designed to draw your eye to the content, not the surround, and the hard lines between sections and frames have been replaced by a more organic flowing look.

There's some babble about being inspired by photography, blah blah blah, which is apparently designed to "spark productivity and lift your mood" with the dark theme "dark and subdude, almost mysterious". Sigh.

That's enough telling us how we should be feeling, and heck knows there's enough of it in the blog post, but there is more - a bunch of features have been repositioned to make them more accessible, with the sidebar expanded in scope (not size) to bring more quick access options.

As previously announced there's a built-in crypto-wallet, which works by pairing with Opera on your phone for maximum security.

Opera R3 for Developers is available now, as both a standard and portable edition, plus there are also versions for Mac and Linux.

The full version will be available to us punters next month, with Opera promising more details of enhancements before we get there.

We hope we've explained all this properly. All our attempts to install the ruddy thing failed miserably. Maybe you'll have more luck. If not, you might have to hang on a bit longer to work out exactly what "Web 3 ready" actually means and if we should be getting a bit Skynetty* about it. μ

*wouldn't Mrs Skynetty be a great name for an Italian teacher?