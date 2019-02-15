Samsung accidentally reveals its entire 2019 wearable line via an app update

Oh well, they were all going to be revealed next week anyway...

SAMSUNG HAS FOUND a cheaper way of announcing its new wearable line than a keynote and press release combo: putting all the details in an easily reachable APK file for millions of Android users to download.

The accidentally-released version of the Galaxy Wearable Android app shows a whole bunch of products that don't officially exist on its front page, as spotted by SamCentralTech on Twitter. Whoops.

First up is the Galaxy Watch Active, which looks like the follow up to the Gear Sport smartwatch. According to the app, it has a 40mm case and the accompanying picture suggests it won't be getting the rotating bezel of its main smartwatch line.

Next up is the "Galaxy Fit" and "Galaxy Fit e" - we're slightly concerned that asking for the latter out loud will see us thrown out of the shop by management, but clearly that problem hasn't occurred to Samsung. In any case, it looks like the Gear Fit 2 and the Fitbit Charge 3 had a slightly angular baby. It's not clear what the difference between the versions is - maybe one has 4G?

Finally, there are Galaxy Buds, which sadly isn't a social network for Samsung or astronomy fans, but a pair of wireless earphones. Or possibly some white boxing gloves - frankly the picture could be either.

Of course, we already knew the Galaxy Buds existed, because Samsung's big party trick of being able to charge them off the back of the upcoming Galaxy S10 has already been quite widely reported.

Speaking of the S10, we fully expect the full line of wearables to launch alongside it, when Samsung does its big MWC reveal next week on Wednesday 20 February. Keep an eye on INQ for the details as they're officially confirmed. µ