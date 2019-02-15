Apple reportedly buys digital startup DataTiger to improve targeted ads

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY scooped up DataTiger, a UK digital marketing startup.

So says Bloomberg, which citing a regulatory filing published in December, reports that Apple now owns Operatedata Ltd, the official operating name of the DataTiger brand.

The Blighty-based outfit, which was founded in 2017 and employs just two to 10 staffers, helps companies better take advantage of customer data to send more relevant marketing materials and push notifications

On his LinkedIn profile, DataTiger CEO Philipp Mohr said his firm wants to "bring the stale era of 'email-list thinking' and slow, campaign-based marketing to an end."

While the company website is largely-defunct, the company's LinkedIn page echoes Mohr's remarks, stating: "DataTiger is a set of tools that enables you to build marketing software that puts your data to work.

"Using DataTiger is the fastest and easiest way to increase retention & monetisation. With our platform, you can individually optimize the marketing flows for your customers in real-time across all channels."

While Apple has long relied on email to push out marketing fluff, the firm has recently started to promote its products and services through push notifications, much to the ire of customers. In December, the firm used its Apple Store app to push an ad to customers urging them to upgrade to the iPhone XS, and that same month it used push notifications to promote its, er, Carpool Karaoke TV show.

Expect more of this now Apple has DataTiger under its wing; the firm will no doubt use similar tactics to promote its incoming Netflix-style news and video subscription services, both of which are expected to debut in March.

Neither Apple nor DataTiger have commented on Bloomberg's report. µ