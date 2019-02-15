First edition Super Mario Bros cartridge goes for $100,150 at auction

IF YOU THOUGHT SWITCH GAMES were expensive, you ain't seen nothing yet. A mint-condition copy of Super Mario Bros for the NES has sold for $100,150 at auction making it the most expensive graded game ever sold.

The exact phrasing of that sentence is important - this isn't necessarily the most expensive game ever sold, just the most expensive one that's been professionally certified.

If you're looking at your dog-eared old NES library with pound signs appearing over your corneas, then forget it. Not only is this particular copy of the game in absolutely immaculate condition, but it's also a rare sticker-sealed copy from Nintendo's test launch of the NES from 1985. Your copy just can't compete, even if you did stop playing it in a fit of pique after you couldn't get past stage 8-3 back in 1986.

"Not only are all of NES sticker sealed game' extremely rare, but by their nature of not being sealed in shrink wrap they usually exhibit significant wear after more than 30 years," said Kenneth Thrower, co-founder and chief grader at Wata Games said. "This game may be the condition census of all sticker sealed NES games known to exist."

The game was bought by a group of collectors who will share ownership of the title. Presumably, it'll be kept in a central location, rather than passed around like a timeshare, but those details are a mystery to us.

You can't imagine any of its new owners wanting to pop it in an NES though, especially when it's not a hard game to come by any more. Not only is it included in the NES Classic, but it's also part of the Switch Online subscription - a service which you could prepay for over 5,000 years for the price of winning this copy of Super Mario Bros at auction. µ