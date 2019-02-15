Amazon pulls HQ2 from New York after political flip flop

THE REALITY TV-STYLE saga of Amazon's hunt for a new city has taken a surprising twist after the season ended. Last year, Bezos' baby announced it would be looking for a location for its HQ2, and welcomed pitches from locales around the US, like a geography-based version of The Bachelor. Only with tax cuts rather than winning smiles being the main dividing lines between contestants.

It was a hugely unedifying spectacle where local politicians seemingly forgot their long-held distaste for Amazon's business practices and embraced what the brand could do for their polling numbers. One even offered to rename his town Amazon, a desperate spectacle only made sadder by the fact the company completely ignored the pitch.

In the end, Amazon picked two winners: Long Island, New York and Arlington, Virginia. But facing the kind of direct critique that only New Yorkers know how to deliver, Amazon has announced it's leaving New York, like the REM song of the same name.

"While polls show that 70 per cent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City," the company wrote in a statement.

So why the political backlash? Well, although Amazon promised $2.5bn in investment and 25,000 jobs, it did so in return for $1.5bn worth of incentive, and lots of those high-paying jobs were clearly going to go to non New Yorkers, who would move in, pushing prices up in an already expensive area. Even before the deal was confirmed, The Wall Street Journal reported that property prices in Long Island were shooting up.

There won't be a replacement job-share HQ2: "We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time," the statement reads. "We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."

We just can't wait for Amazon HQ3 to arrive after this twist-filled season. µ