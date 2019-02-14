Chinese OEMs claimed a third of smartphone sales in Europe last year

CHINESE MANUFACTURERS now account for almost a third of smartphone shipments in Europe, with Huawei leading the way.

That's according to the latest figures from the beancounters at Canalys, whose figures show that Chinese OEMs accounted for 32 per cent, roughly a third, of smartphone sales in Europe in 2018.

Huawei leads the pack, having flogged 13.3 million handsets during the fourth quarter of last year to claim a sizable 23 per cent of the market. This comes despite the hostility the company is facing in the US, which is starting to rub off onto its European allies.

However, according to Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton, this unrelenting friction actually worked out well with Chinese phonemaker, along with the consumers who have benefited from its European investment.

"The political situation between Chinese companies and the US government has benefited European consumers," he said.

"The US administration is causing Chinese companies to invest in Europe over the US. The European market is mature, and replacement rates have lengthened, but there is an opportunity for Chinese brands to displace the market incumbents."

While OnePlus and Oppo failed to make it into the analyst firm's rankings, newcomer Xiaomi took the number four spot with a not-to-be-sniffed-at 6 per cent of the share of the market.

The growth of Chinese OEMs isn't good news for Apple, as the firm saw a drop of 6 per cent year-on-year; it flogged 14.7 million iPhones in Q4 to claim 26 per cent of the market - down slightly from the 26.8 per cent it bagged last year.

Market leader Samsung managed to get through Q4 unscathed, though, selling 16.2 million devices to claim 28.7 per cent of sales, up from 28.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017. µ